HIBBARD, Mattie



Age 90 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Mattie was born in Manchester, Kentucky, on March 2, 1932, to Frank Hollin and Stella (Jackson) Hollin. On June 6, 1946, she married Rubin Hibbard and together they raised 8 children. Mattie was loved tremendously by her family.



Mattie is survived by six children, Millard (Kay) Hibbard, Ruben Hibbard Jr., Glenn (Patty) Hibbard, Joyce (Kenny) Lamb, Barbara (Wayne) Canupp, and Cody (Tori) Hibbard; fourteen grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. Mattie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Rubin Hibbard Sr; two children, Patty Baker and Philip Hibbard; one granddaughter, Angela Tipton; one great-grandson, Bradley Conese; one daughter-in-law, Darlene Hibbard; and eight siblings.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 12:00 PM with Rev. Elby Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

