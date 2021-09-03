HICKMAN, Peggy Lee



Age 73 of Dayton, unexpectedly passed away on August 31, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents Betty and William Osman. She is survived by her husband John M. Hickman of 52 years; son Matt Hickman (Debbie); daughter Michelle



Hickman; grandchildren Ryan and Layla Hickman, and Anya Broyles; sister Mary Jenkins (Paul); brothers William Osman (Marsha) and Daniel Osman (Denise); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Peggy was a member of the Miami County Gem and Mineral Club, and was known for her wire-wrapping. Her creative, adventurous,



joyful light touched us all as she humbly helped all who crossed her path. She treated everyone like family. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Friends may visit from 1 pm



until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org.

