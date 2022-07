HICKS, David H.



Age 62, of Trenton, OH, passed away July 3rd, 2022. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 40 years Brenda, daughter Jennifer (Andrew), grandson Landon, as well as many other family, friends, and neighbors. David was a proud Local 290 Iron Worker in Dayton, OH. Celebration of Life on July 31st, 4pm-7pm at Trenton Fisherman's Club.