HICKS-FRALEY, Norma J.
90, of Trenton, for formerly Farmersville, finished her
earthly journey Friday, March 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Curtis Hicks; her parents; and siblings. Norma is survived by her husband, Jessie Fraley; son and daughter-in-law, Doyle and Iris Hicks; daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and
Larry Cole; grandchildren,
Bryant Hicks and wife, Brittney, Todd Hicks in the U.S. Navy, Brian Erisman and wife, Chenoa; great-grandchildren, Elijah Erisman and wife, Natalie, Abby Erisman, Curtis Hicks, Lucas Hicks, Travis Hicks; step-daughter, Donna Fraley-Slavens; step-grandson, Ray Slavens and wife, Brandy; step-granddaughter, Jessica Slavens; and sister, Goldie Pitzer. She retired from Krogers after many years of service and was a faithful member of Living Word Missionary Baptist Church. There will be a private graveside service with Pastor Jason Callahan, officiating, at the convenience of the family at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery, West Alexandria.
