HICKS, Joyce A.



Joyce A. Hicks, age 78, of Hamilton, passed away Friday,



February 5, 2021, at the Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Hamilton on October 2, 1942, the daughter of Earl and



Charlotte (McDaniel) Furginson. She was a graduate of Hamilton High School and later received her LPN training from



Mercy Hospital. She was employed as an LPN at Mercy Hospital for 14 years. Joyce then moved to Las Vegas working at Valley Hospital for 11 years. She later worked in private practice until returning to Hamilton in 2002. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Ulreich, Hamilton; a son; and 3 step-children; her sister, Rosemary Gipson (Mike), Lewisburg, MI; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Hicks in 2006. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M., Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers,



memorials may be made to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences are



available at weigelfuneralhome.com.

