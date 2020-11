HIEHLE, Charlene



Charlene Hiehle, age 75, of Miamisburg, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Herman "Ted" Hiehle; siblings, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. No services will be held per Charlene's wishes. Arrangements by Newcomer Kettering Chapel,



Kettering, Ohio.