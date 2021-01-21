HIGGINS, Donald P.



Passed away January 16, 2021, at home surrounded by family in Vandalia, Ohio. Don was born in Dayton, Ohio, in 1937 and lived in the area throughout his lifetime.



He was the proud owner of Ralph's Printing Service in Fairborn for many years and a member of the Fairborn



Chamber of Commerce. Don began his career in printing at Angel Manufacturing in Dayton where he was a manager. He also served his community for many years as a Jaycee and



achieved the status of JCI Senator. The son of the late Delbert & Gulda (Curry) Higgins, Don is survived by his wife of 64 years Martha, their daughters Doris (Nolan), Carole (Greg), granddaughter Amanda, and a great-grandson, sister-in-law Carole, several nieces, nephews and special friends Don & Judy, and Dave & Bonnie. Arrangements entrusted to Morton-Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, Ohio. Private burial will be at Enon Memorial Cemetery, Enon, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made in Don's honor to Hospice of Dayton.

