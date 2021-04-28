X

HILER, Donald

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HILER, Sr., Donald Gene

Age 82, of Okeana, OH, passed away on April 25, 2021. He is the husband of Joyce Hiler;

father of Beverly (the late Bruce) Lanham, Kathy (Andy) Kling, Donald Hiler, Jr., and Rodney (Nikki) Hiler; grandfather of 12; great-grandfather of 3; and brother of Gordon, Leslie "Butch" (Linda), and Lloyd (Jackie) Hiler. Also survived by many other loving

relatives and friends. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH, on Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 4–8 p.m. Funeral services on Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. Online condolences at


www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.