HILES, Charles R.



Charles R. Hiles, age 88, passed away peacefully February 20, 2021, after fighting cancer, heart attacks, strokes, dementia and COVID-19. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, son of Ray and Virginia Hiles. In 1956 he married the love of his life, Lois (Hank) Hiles and they raised their family-Gretchen (Jack) Niebling, Scott Hiles (who died in 2012) and Seth Israel-Hiles. He has three granddaughters, Beth (BJ) Sander, Erin (Justin) Pauley and Jessica Israel-Hiles along with four great-grandchildren, Kelsey Sander, Leah Sander, Hunter Pauley and Paige Pauley. He has many extended family members including Barbara (Russell) Casper and Sandra Hank; nieces,



nephews, cousins as well as many dear friends. He worked at Baldwin Lima Hamilton, Shuler and Benninghofen, Hank's Reading Hardware and Hamilton Die Cast during his working years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and his family. He had a great sense of humor. He loved watching all the kids and their activities. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Holy Cross Lutheran Church and Hugh Bates Masonic Lodge #686 F+AM for many years.



Cards may be sent to the family, c/o 12050 Montgomery Road #106, Cincinnati, OH 45249.



Memorials may be made to St. Vivian School, 885 Denier Place, Cincinnati, OH 45224.

