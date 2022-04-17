dayton-daily-news logo
HILL, Julian B. "JB"

68, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022. He was born July 4, 1953, in Gallipolis, Ohio, the son of Wayne L. and Carolyn J. (Walker) Hill, Sr. JB was a 1972 graduate of Northeastern High School. He spent 47 devoted years working at Bryce Hill Concrete Inc. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching Nascar. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Connie (Conley) Hill; a daughter, Stacie (Jacob Casto) Hill; nephew, Brandon Brickman; special family friend, Renee (Curtis Paugh) Mutter-Paugh; two grandchildren, Noah Bryce and Christian Dean; three siblings, Beverly Whitmer, Wayne (Pamela) Hill, Jr. and Barbara (Ronald) DeWitt; and

numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Mike Whitmer. Visitation will be held on

Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. in theCONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Bruce Kramer officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or a

charity of your choice.

