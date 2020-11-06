X

HILL, Kenneth

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HILL, Kenneth W.

Kenneth W. Hill, 70, of Enon, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, in Dayton at the VA Hospice. He was born December 17, 1949, in Scottsburg, Indiana, to the late Ford and Ruby Hill. Kenneth was an Army Vietnam Veteran and a member of the George Rogers Clark Memorial V.F.W. Post 8437. He was a

retired press room foreman from Troy Daily News. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandra K. (Bird) Hill of Enon, whom he met while working at Fairborn Daily Herald in 1976. They have a son D. Brandon Hill. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents. There may be a gathering at the George Rogers Clark Memorial V.F.W. post 8437. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting Kenneth's family with his final wishes.


www.adkinsfunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Adkins Funeral Home

7055 DAYTON-SPRINGFIELD ROAD

Enon, OH

45323

https://www.adkinsfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.