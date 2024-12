In Loving Memory of



Kristin Renee Cantrell Hill



11/19/1977 - 12/7/2020



Our dear Kristin, it's been four years since you were lifted into the gates of heaven. We know that you are next to God and doing for him what you were chosen to do and why he took you way too soon. You are missed and loved more and more each day by your family and all your friends. You are, and will always be, forever in our hearts!



Love, Daddy



