Hill (Jones), Martha



HILL, Martha Louise, Age 93, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday July 20, 2024, at West Park Place in Toledo. She was born on January 21, 1931, in Spiceland, Indiana. She was a 1948 graduate of Fairview High School and married Robert E. Hill in 1950. She was a lifelong member of Fairview United Methodist Church and a loyal choir member. She is survived by two sons; John R. (Donna) Hill of Sylvania, Ohio and Donn (Barbra) Hill of Homosassa, Florida. Grandchildren; Justin Hill, Faith (Adam) DeMars, Jennifer Hill, Jeffery Hill, and great grandchildren; Paige and Ruby DeMars. Also survived by sister Jeannette Hagerman, nieces and nephews Oliver Summers Hagerman IV, David and Dick Hagerman, Jan Larson Permenter, Linda Larson Frevert, and Jimmy Larson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert E. Hill. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 28, 2024 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Services will be held 10:00 am Monday, July 29, 2024 at the Fairview United Methodist Church 828 W. Fairview Ave. Interment following services at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Fairview United Methodist Church in Martha's memory. On-line condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com