HILL, Marva L.



80, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her residence on July 16, 2021. She was born in Champaign



County, Ohio, on April 7, 1941, the daughter of Alva and Viola (Lucas) Underwood. A graduate of Urbana High School. She worked for over 30 years with the Pre-school program for Springfield Public Schools. Marva was a loving friend, mother, grandmother, cousin, aunt and great-aunt. She is survived by her husband, Louis Hill; daughter, Tamyra (Jackson) Hill (Steven); two grandchildren, Steven Jackson Jr. and Jasmyne Jackson; and son,



Timothy Hill (Lourdes). Marva was many things to many



people and found joy in her journey. The family will receive friends at St. John Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m.



Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please respect the family's wishes that this be no touch, no hug occasion.

