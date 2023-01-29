HILL, Mary F.



64, of Springfield, OH peacefully passed away on January 24, 2023, at OSU Medical Center. She was born December 3, 1958, daughter of Raymon and Frances Feierstein.



Mary was a member of Enon Eagles #4069 and New Carlisle Eagles #3491. She was retired from Carmichael Machine.



She is survived by 2 sons, Anthony "Tony" Hill (Christine) and Joshua "Josh" Hill (Tiffany); ex-husband, John Hill; 3 sisters, Judy Walthall (Chet), Susan Jackson (Marshall); Anna Crutcher (Donnie) 5 grandchildren, Hunter Hill, Connor Hill, Tucker Shotts, Oliver Shotts, Frances Hill; multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles and nephew.



There will be a Memorial Service held for family and friends on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 3:00pm, Rocky Point Chapel, 3928 Old Mill Road., Springfield, OH 45502, Officiated by Mike Brimmer.

