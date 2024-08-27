Hill, Patricia Mae



Patricia Mae Hill, age 85, went home to be with the Lord on August 22, 2024. Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband Robert "Sonny" Hill, Jr. and her son Patrick Hill. She is survived by her sons Robert Hill, III and Marc Hill and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. A community visitation for family and friends will be Friday, August 30, 2024 from 6-9pm at Tried Stone Baptist Church 621 Lafayette Ave. Middletown, OH. The family will also receive friends at the church on Saturday, August 31, 2024 from 11am until time of the Homegoing Celebration 12pm. Entombment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Professional services provided by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Middletown, Ohio.



