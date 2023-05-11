Hill, Peyton Elizabeth



Hill, Peyton E. 30 of Columbus, passed away May 3, 2023 in Dayton. Peyton was born May 1, 1993 in Dayton at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Dayton. She graduated from Northmont High School Class of 2011. She was in color guard and winter guard in school and was captain her senior year. She received her bachelors in 2015 from Capital University and continued her life in Columbus while working in Restaurant Management. While in college, she joined Pi Phi Epsilon and continued to hold her sorority sisters close to her heart. When she was younger, Peyton attended Miss Margaret's School of Dance. Peyton is survived by her loving mom Regina Fromholt (Grierson, Hill); her dad and step-mom Jim (Michelle) Hill; her siblings Cierra (Issac Rausch) Hill, Addison Fromholt, Kyle Fromholt, Austin (Jonna Faulkner) Rayle; her boyfriend Daniel Stack; her paternal grandparents Donna and Bill Paulin; maternal grandfather Dane (Linda) Grierson; maternal grandmother Teresa (Kim) Smith; step-grandparents Terry and Cheryl Salyer; great grandmother Evelyn Fugate; aunts and uncles Matt Smith, Laurie and Don Hester, Chris and Taunya Hill, Jeff and Stephanie Large, Jason Salyer, Breeanne Salyer (Randy), Zak Salyer; great aunt Delina (Steve) Johnson; her nieces and nephews Beau Rausch, Dylan Martina, Mackenzie Moon, Elena Salyer, Jason Salyer Jr.; and many other loving family members and friends. Pey Pey was the light of her nieces and nephews world. She was loved by so many and is already deeply missed. She was full of life and brought so much more color to her family's life. Peyton is preceded in death by uncle Larry Coffman and great-grandparents Jo-Ann Greirson, Henry Fugate, Barbara and Donald Fink, Nolan and Rozella Paulin, and Barbara Carlisle as well as other uncles and cousins. A Visitation will be held Friday May 12, 2023 4-6:30PM at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton Oh 45415. Funeral Service to honor Peyton will start at 6:30pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice in Peyton's memory. To know her was to love her, and she will be in our hearts forever. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

