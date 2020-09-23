X

HILL, Robert

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HILL, Jr., Robert E. "Robby" Of Trenton, beloved son of Bob Hill, Sr. and Joan (Gary) Hudson. Father of Brittiany (Michael) Martin, Shelby (Robert) Mann, Tyler (Danielle) Hill and Kylie Hill. Grandfather of Braylee, Izabella and Beverlee Warman. Brother of Scott (Katie) Hill, Christopher Hudson and Julie Johnson. Robby passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the age of 50 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 12 pm until the time of the Funeral Service at 2 pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45015. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton

3950 Pleasant

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.