HILL, Robert

HILL, Jr., Robert E. "Robby" Of Trenton, beloved son of Bob Hill, Sr. and Joan (Gary) Hudson. Father of Brittiany (Michael) Martin, Shelby (Robert) Mann, Tyler (Danielle) Hill and Kylie Hill. Grandfather of Braylee, Izabella and Beverlee Warman. Brother of Scott (Katie) Hill, Christopher Hudson and Julie Johnson. Robby passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the age of 50 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 12 pm until the time of the Funeral Service at 2 pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45015. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com

