HILL, Ronald Roger "Ron"



Age 82, of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born March 26, 1938, in Xenia, the son of Roger L. and Mabel (Boomershine) Hill.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Mabel in 1962, his wife, Electa Hill in 1979 and his father, Roger in 1993.



Ron is survived by his daughters: April (Kevin) Taylor and Shasta (Jason) Campbell, all of Miamisburg; grandson: Clay Campbell; stepdaughter: Aleta Chapman (Tom Manning) of West Carrollton; stepgrandson: Jason Hill; cousin: Jerry (Judy) Hill of Jamestown, many other cousins and numerous friends and relatives.



Ron graduated from Xenia High School, Class of 1956. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed gardening, and was an avid fan of the Kentucky Derby and horse racing. He especially loved his granddogs and spending time with his family.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Ron will be buried at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia, during private family services.


