HILLARD, Ronald William



Age 80, of Dayton, passed away July 27, 2021. He was born June 22, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Charlie and Minnie Hillard. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hillard; and sisters: Thelma,



Etta, Helen, Nancy and Susie. Ron is survived by his children: Belinda Hall (Craig), Karin



Reynolds and David Hillard; grandchildren: Alex and Travis Hall, Meghan Sweetman, Cody, Mandy, Misti, Lacie and Holli Reynolds; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers: Don Hillard



(Darlene) and Robert Hillard (Linda); numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ron was a lifelong resident of Old North Dayton. He graduated from Kiser High School. Ron retired from the City of Dayton after many years of service. After retirement, Ron enjoyed going to the Dayton Dragons Baseball games and taking long walks around the neighborhood. Visitation will be held from 12-1 pm on Monday,



August 2, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. To share a memory of Ron or leave a special message for his family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com