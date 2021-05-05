X

HILLARD, William

HILLARD, Jr.,

William Bradley

William Bradley Hillard, Jr., age 74, of Franklin, OH, died

Saturday May 1, 2021, at his

residence. William was born on May 25, 1946, to the late

William Bradley "Brock" and Gladys (Eversole) Hillard.

William was formerly

employed with General Motors as a tow end inspector. He was preceded in death by brother, Harold (Nancy) Durham and his nephew, Johnny Ray Durham. William is survived by his wife of 38 years, Doris (Whiteaker) Hillard; his son, Bradley Hillard and his wife Kandi; his three grandchildren, Lilly, Wyatt, Raegan; his two great- grandchildren, Annah, Mariah; his step son, Jeremiah "JJ" Whiteaker and his children, Peyton and Troy; his nephew, Calvin Durham; his nieces, Marlene Causey, Barbara Riggs and Peggy Cupp. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Anderson Funeral Home, Franklin, OH.




Anderson Funeral Home

1357 E 2nd St

Franklin, OH

45005

