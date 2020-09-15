HILLING, Arlene F. Arlene F. Hilling, 73, of Springfield, passed away September 12, 2020, in her home. She was born November 21, 1946, in Springfield, the daughter of Walter and Mary Pitzer. Arlene had worked at Bosca Leather. She was a kind and loving soul who adored her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her two children, Donald Hilling (fiancée Latona Bowkamp) and Paula Hilling; grandchildren, Matthew Hilling, Julia Hilling, Jasmine Jackson, and Jalen White; great-granddaughter, Dimora; brother, Donald (Rosemary) Pitzer; special friend, Eileen Avery; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hilling; three sisters and two brothers; and her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

