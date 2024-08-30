Hillman, Richard

Hillman, Richard Michael "Mike"

Richard "Mike" Hillman

Mike Hillman age 69 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away August 24, 2024 at his sister's home. He was born September 27, 1954 to Richard and Joan Hillman. He loved to garden and cook.

Survivors include his children, Kelly Hillman, Sean Hillman, Katie Warren and Kim Andricks; his sisters, Kathy (Bonnie) Hillman, Jan (Jim) Roberts and Nancy Hillman; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as grandchildren.

There will be no viewing or services. He will be cremated and placed with his parents. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Middletown. Zettler Funeral Home serving the family.

Funeral Home Information

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald

2646 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.zettlerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

