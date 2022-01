HIME, Glenda Eloise



Age 91, of Centerville, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022. Family will greet friends from 10:00 am-12:00 pm Thursday, January 13 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81. N. Main St. Centerville. Funeral Services will be held at noon at the



funeral home. The family



requests that all guests wear a mask. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.