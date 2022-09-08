HIMES, Larry Michael



Oct. 26, 1955 - Aug. 23, 2022



Of Harlingen, TX, devoted partner, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, entered into eternal rest August 23, 2022. He was born in Dayton, OH, on October 26, 1955. He is preceded in death by his parents Nolan Alvin Himes and Mary Jane (Diskin) Himes. Left to cherish his memory is his partner Blanca Ortiz, children Armando (Molly) Rodriguez of Dallas, TX, and Bridget Himes of Montezuma, Costa Rica; brothers Gary Himes of Carson City, NV, Tom (Jan) Himes of Cary, NC, Mark Himes of Carrollton, TX, nephew Tommy Himes of Stateline, NV; nieces Mary Beth Banish of Cincinnati, OH, Jennifer (Adam) Zerda of Cary, NC, Sara (Michael) Mindala of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Taylor Himes of San Marcos, TX; grandchildren Johnny and Penelope Rodriguez of Dallas, TX; and several great-nieces and nephews. Larry was a graduate of Kettering Fairmont West High School, Class of 1973, and he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business from Bowling Green State University. He retired from United Launch Alliance in 2016 after 28 years. Larry was a huge fan of college basketball, especially March Madness and of The Ohio State University Buckeyes Football. Everybody loved Larry. Friends and loved ones can attend services for Larry on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10AM-1PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, TX 78526, (956) 350-8485. A celebration of his life will begin at 4PM that day at Bar Louie in the Courtyard by Marriott South Padre Island.

