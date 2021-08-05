dayton-daily-news logo
X

HIMES, Lilah

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HIMES, Lilah Ochs

Age 88, of Centerville and Bellbrook, passed away

Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Bethany Lutheran Village. Lilah was born on April 21, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, and was the third child of four born to

William Frederick Ochs and Evelyn (Orth) Ochs. She was preceded in death by her

parents, her loving husband of 40 years, Clark M. Himes, a brother Harold Ochs and her daughter Karen Stutrud of Oregonia, OH. She is survived by her sons Jeffrey (Sheila) Stutrud of Kettering, and Timothy (Kimberly) Himes of McKinney, TX, two sisters, Nettie Boos and Mary Kittle, four grandchildren Erik (Tracy) and Alex (Elizabeth) Bryan and

Kelly and Briana Himes and many nieces and nephews. Lilah was a 1951 graduate of Northridge High School. Over the years she was employed as a stenographer and executive

secretary at several businesses including Frigidaire and the Lockheed Corporation. She also worked as executive secretary to the Montgomery County commissioners. Lilah was a dog lover and has always enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking,

antique refinishing, and working in her many flower gardens and yard. Friends may call from 4-6:00 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday,

August 7, 2021, at the funeral home. Pastor Mark Daniels

officiating. Burial will be at the Centerville Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top