HINCH, ROBERT

HINCH III, Robert Love



Robert Love Hinch III, age 55 of Springfield, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 22, 1965, in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the son of Robert Love and Sandra (Moler) Hinch Jr.



He is survived by his parents; wife of 8 years Valerie (Weiler) Hinch; son Kyle Robert (Elizabeth) Hinch; grandchildren Mackenzie Renae, Lincoln Robert and Gavin Adrian Hinch; and sisters Rita (Charlie) Ferguson and Amy (Justin) Welcome.



He was preceded in death by his infant brother Ronnie Hinch.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made to your local Animal Shelter. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.zerklefh.com