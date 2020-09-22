HINDS, Kirby J. 79, of Brookville, passed away on Friday September 18, 2020. He was born June 20, 1941, in Jamestown, TN, to a union of Ogle and Vergie (Lee) Hinds. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Sam Hinds and son, Doug Hinds. Kirby is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Seals) Hinds; step-father, Paul Malone of Anderson, IN; Sons, Greg (Stephanie) Hinds of Brookville, Michael (Lyndsay) Downing of Jamestown, OH; Daughter-in-law, Patty Howard of New Lebanon; Brothers David Roysden of KY and Dale Roysden of GA; 5 grandchildren (Brandon, Jade, Emily, Lindsay and Colden); 2 great-grandsons (Logan and Colton). Kirby graduated from the Tennessee Preparatory Academy in Nashville, TN, in 1959. He settled in Dayton in 1960 where he met the love of his life, Bonnie, who he married on March 31, 1962. He worked many years as a Lead Computer Operator at NCR in Dayton, retiring in 1993. He then worked at Security National Bank in Springfield as a Database Administrator. He and Bonnie also managed a very successful Avon Business for over 40 years. Kirby was a long standing member of First Baptist Church in New Lebanon serving as a youth leader and Deacon. He loved music, especially gospel, bluegrass and anything Elvis Presley. He and Bonnie loved to travel and visited many beautiful destinations all around the world. His passion was spending time with his family and helping anyone he could. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon at 1:00, with visitation one hour prior to the services. (visitors are expected to wear a mask and maintain social distancing). Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

