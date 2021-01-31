HINE, Betty R.



Age 89, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at St. Leonard's in Centerville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern Hine; son, Tom Hine; and daughter, Cindy Short. She is survived by her son, Bill (Carol) Hine of Benton, Louisiana, and by sisters, Jean Erler and Esther Lockhart of New York; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.



Betty was a longtime resident of St Leonard's and dearly loved her Duckview Court neighbors. A memorial service will be held in the near future at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Memorials in Betty's name may be sent to St. Leonard's Benevolent Fund, c/o St. Leonard's Living Community, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville, OH 45458. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

