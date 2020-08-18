HINE, Robert Eugene Age 90, of Brookville, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Bob owned and operated Hine's Hardware for more than 45 years. He was the president of the HWI Hardware Wholesale Association and Director of the Board for Milton Federal. He was a member of Englewood United Methodist Church. Bob was also a member of the Englewood Masonic Lodge # 743 F. & A.M. and Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. He was a former Randolph Township Trustee and Northmont Rotarian. Bob enjoyed working and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Lou (Kessler) Hine, son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Wendy Hine, grandchildren, Mearl Alexander (Rachel) Hine, Robert E. (Bailey) Hine, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Eva (Sluder) Hine. A walk-through visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). A Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 1:30 p.m. Inurnment will be at Warner Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

