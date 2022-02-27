HINES, William "Ralph"



William "Ralph" Hines, 91, of Springfield, passed away peacefully Monday, February 21, 2022, at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born December 27, 1930, to Frances and William Hines in Troy, Ohio. Ralph had many talents. He worked in the construction industry his entire life. He could build anything. He was also a professional painter and an expert in concrete work. Ralph retired from Jackson Tube Service in Piqua in 1994. After retirement, he enjoyed working on his house and yard. When his wife, Nancy, retired three years later, they had the opportunity to travel. Over a period of time, they visited every state on the Eastern Seaboard from Maine to Florida and west to New Orleans. They lived in the Mississippi Delta for ten years and moved back to Springfield in 2006 to help care for their ailing son, Bill. Ralph was a Deacon at Oakland Presbyterian Church and loved to help people. He was always on call when there was a repair job to be solved or a member needed help. He loved to prepare and pass out food baskets to help others at Thanksgiving or Christmas. He loved to meet with a group of friends for coffee every morning and exchange stories. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Nancy; daughter, Valerie (Henry) Noble of Greenville, MS; grandson, William Robert Noble of Lafayette, Indiana; niece, Dr. Jeanne Johnson of Portland, Oregon; nephew, Scott Pauly of Boston, MA; sister-in-law, Janet Madder; and brother-in-law, John Madder of Springfield. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, William Douglas Hines; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Porter Pauly, and their son, Dr. Geoffrey Pauly of California. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

