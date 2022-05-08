HINESMON, Velma A.



Age 78, of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Thursday, April 28, 2022. She was born April 24, 1944, in Atlanta, GA, to



the late James and Lena S. Vaughters. She worked in



nursing for the Dayton Veterans Hospital for 10 years.



Velma was preceded by 2) grandchildren, Jasmine D. and Kevin L. Hinesmon. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John D. Hinesmon II; daughter, LaDonna Harris; 2 sons, Ricky D. Hinesmon and John D. (DeChanda) Hinesmon III; 6) grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights, 116 Hanover Ave., with Rev. Rodney Cranford officiating. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Funeral Services entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at thomasfunerals.com.

