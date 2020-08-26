HINKEL, James W. Age 65, of Fairfield, OH, passed away peacefully on Sunday August 23, 2020, at 4:37 PM at UC Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19 and his five week battle with the virus. He was born on August 7, 1955, in Hamilton, OH, the son of Albert and Isabel (Von Hagen) Hinkel. He was educated at St. Ann Catholic School and was a proud 1973 graduate of Badin High School, which is where he met the love of his life, Diana Ebbing. Jim and Di were married on December 6, 1975 at St. Mary's Church and immediately began expanding their family, with the births of Jimmy, Melissa, and Christina. Upon graduation Jim began working at Champion Paper, but switched careers and worked for ten years at Fisher Body. When GM decided to move the operation from his hometown Jim did not want to move his family so he worked at Von Hagen homes until he found a career working in the gas department at Duke Energy for the past 31 years. Jim was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Knights of Columbus, VFW, Fairfield Optimist, Monkeys, and any other place people were gathering to have a good time. Jim's legacy of love can be seen through his devoted wife, Diana; children, Jimmy (Becky) Hinkel- Caleb 12, Ethan 10, Will 7, Adam 5; Melissa (Ben) Cosgrove Laney 18, Gracie 13, Emmie 10, Quinn 1; Christina (Tim Nichting) Bloomfield Leah 16, Josie 9, Hayden 5; five brothers, Al (Darlene), Tim (Karen), Don (Kay), Greg (Diane), and Chris (Jennifer); two sisters-in-law, Gerri (Tim) Roberts, JoAnn (Steve) Dennett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Issy and Al Hinkel; Diana's parents, Marie and Ed Ebbing; Diana's brother and sister-in-law, Dan & Carolyn Ebbing; and sister-in-law and friend, Kathy Hinkel. Jim was an avid fan of all Badin sports, Reds baseball, and his Fighting Irish. He attended many ND football games, but loved nothing more than attending sporting events of his grandkids. Rumor has it he may have been asked to leave an event or two because of poor officiating! He enjoyed organizing charitable events for any of the clubs he was a part of and he wasn't bashful about asking for donations. Jim was loud, unfiltered, had a hearty laugh, and enjoyed people. A private visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday August 29, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, OH with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating. Masks are required to attend services. Due to seating capacity and restrictions the funeral mass can be viewed on YouTube. Enter the text "Pastoral Region of Sacred Heart and St. Ann." All are welcome to attend the burial at St. Mary Cemetery in Lindenwald immediately following the funeral mass. Jim's family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks for all of the cards, texts, calls, FB posts, and especially prayers during this emotional time. The family also wishes to express an amazing amount of appreciation to the nurses and medical staff at Mercy in Fairfield, as well as the nurses and medical staff at UC. In lieu of flowers, monetary remembrances may be sent to Diana Hinkel, c/o Charles Young Funeral Home, PO Box 128, Ross, OH 45061 as the family is discussing a future scholarship fund. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH is assisting the family. Condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

