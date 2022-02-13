Hamburger icon
Charlie Hinkle of Oxford, OH, passed away on February 2, 2022. He was born on June 7, 1936. He was a beloved husband to the late Katie Hinkle, and will be missed by many. Charlie retired as a Supervisor from Ford Motors in Sharonville, Ohio. Devoted father to Susie Mcclard and Wayne Hinkle. Charlie was a brother to 1 sister who has passed, 2 living sisters and 5 living brothers. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held for Charlie on Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 11:00am-1:00pm at Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, OH, with a service to follow at 1:00pm. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.

