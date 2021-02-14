HINSHAW,



Christine Lenora



Age 86, of Springfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior,



Jesus Christ on Thursday,



February 4th 2021, having lost her brother, Maxwell Eugene Boyer "Max" 83 of Cable, Ohio, just the day before. Born on September 29th, 1934, in Springfield, Ohio, she was the daughter or Maxwell Graham and Mae Mina Hunter (Boyer). Christine was a compassionate Registered Nurse having



graduated from the Community Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She worked at the Springfield Center for Family



Medicine in Springfield for 25 years. She was a faithful



Member of Southside Christian Fellowship, a Sunday School Teacher and a Worship Leader for over 30 years. Christine loved entertaining and sharing her home with others, sharing songs that touched her heart deeply and would would want others to know of the impact on her life that comes from a deep relationship with Jesus. She honored others faithfully with homemade greeting cards on every occasion signed "Just for you by Christine". Loving Wife and Mother of 6 she is



survived by a Sister Virginia Henson of Springfield and by her children Cynthia (Gary) Brewer of Springfield, Terry Hinshaw of Pensacola, Florida, Brian Hinshaw of South Vienna, Lisa (James) Ryals of Brunswick, Georgia and Melissa (Bobby) Owens of Mason, Ohio; 15 Grandchildren and 16 Great-Grand Children. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph Leonard Hinshaw in 2001 and her Eldest Son Mark



Anthony Hinshaw in 2018. A Memorial Service officiated by John McFarland will be held at Southside Christian Fellowship, 1603 South Limestone Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505, on



Sunday, February 14th, 2021, at 5:30 P.M. In lieu of Flowers, contributions can be made to Southside Christian Fellowship attention: Leon Mast.

