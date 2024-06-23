Hinton, Abe

Hinton Jr., Abe
Abe Hinton Jr., age 91, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, June 13, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. Funeral service held in his honor 11 am Monday, June 24, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery.
