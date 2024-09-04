Hintzen, Chelsea Shekmer

Shekmer Hintzen, Chelsea Rhea



Shekmer Hintzen, Chelsea Rhea, 35, of Beavercreek, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was born on April 22, 1989 in Voorhees, New Jersey, the daughter of B. Rene Shekmer and John L. Hintzen. Chelsea grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and graduated from Grand Valley State University and the University of Dayton Law School. She married Andrew Sullivan on July 2, 2023. They lived in Beavercreek, Ohio. Chelsea loved spending time with family, traveling the world, and rescuing stray animals. She is survived by her husband Andrew; her mother and father; stepmother, Lena, and her children Lexi, Hunter, and Deidre; brother, Michael; and sister, LeeAnn (Sean) Dublin, and their children, Samantha and Michaela. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Earl Rogers officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.



