HIPP, Robert R. Robert R. Hipp, of Dayton, Ohio, peacefully passed away Aug. 14 at age 94 after a long and happy life. Preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years, Delores (Stanton) Hipp. He graduated from Stivers HS where he excelled in sports and upon graduation served in the Navy in WWII in the Pacific theater. Bob retired from DP&L after 35 years where he was an electrical engineer and manager of the Underground and Purchasing Departments. After retirement he and Delores stepped up their pursuit of global travel. Bob enjoyed artistic and creative endeavors and was very good at using his engineer's mind tinkering and inventing. He had a clever wit and enjoyed a good card game, board game or party game. He was always ready with a smile or laugh. He was a devoted member of Corinth Presbyterian Church for 77 years and a resident of Bethany Village for 21 years. Bob is admired, beloved and his consistent positive attitude will be greatly missed by his family, daughters, Debbie Schmidt (Rick), Tara Hipp (Morgan Clarke); grandchildren, Clark Schmidt (Lindsay), Lauren Stender (Scott); great-grandchildren, Meiers, Sloane and Livie. A memorial service will be held at a future date. If desired, a memorial donation may be made in his name to the Corinth Memorial Fund, 4269 Corinth Blvd., Dayton, OH 45410 or a charity of your choice.

