HIPPLE, Sr., Herbert E.



Herbert E. Hipple, Sr., age 92 of Miamisburg, Ohio, and formerly of Eaton and New Lebanon, Ohio, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Kingston of Miamisburg surrounded by his family. He was born on March 10, 1930, in Miamisburg, Ohio, and was the son of the late Esta W. and Helen V. (Dreher) Hipple. Herbert was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict. He worked for over 34 years at McCall's-Dayton Press and was the owner and operator of Nu-Mail Services in Norwood, Ohio, from 1983 to 1991. Prior to moving to Eaton in 2003, Herbert had resided in New Lebanon for 40 years.



In addition to his parents, Herbert was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary J. (Black) Hipple in 2008; son, Michael Lee Hipple in 1990; sisters, Phyllis I. Gray in 1986, Priscilla I. Jones in 1993, and Patricia Y. Hipple in 1993; brother, Heber E. Hipple in 2011 and a great-granddaughter Nasya Morgan in 2014.



Survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Herbert E. (Alicia) Hipple, Jr. and Stephen L. (Leesa) Hipple; daughters, Ginger L. Collins, and Terri L. (Bud) Gardner; brother, Richard E. Hipple; seven grandchildren and several great and great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street, Eaton, Ohio. Interment will be held in the Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.



