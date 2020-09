HIRSCH, Mary Josephine "Jody" Age 88, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Family will greet friends Saturday, September 26 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, with a memorial service at 3:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A link to the live streamed services will be added to Jody's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com.