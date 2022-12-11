HITCH, Melanie A.S., RN, MS,



Age 75, of Kettering, passed away December 2, 2022, at Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton, OH. Melanie is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, David Hitch; son, Charles (Jaclyn) Hitch; daughter, Kathryn (Nathan) Rentz; grandchildren, Andrew and Reagan Rentz, and Audrey Hitch, brother-in-law; Eddy Whichard, nieces, Amanda Swisher, Emily Partlow; brother-in-law John Hitch; sister-in-law Mary Sue Hitch; niece Jennifer Preston; and nephews, J. David Hitch, and William Hitch. Melanie is preceded in death by her father, Alden Snell; mother, Frances Snell; step-father, The Reverend O.V.T. Chamberlain; father-in-law, Dr. Joseph Hitch, Jr.; mother-in-law, Helen Hitch; and sister, Aldene Whichard. Visitation for family and friends will be held at 11:00 AM, funeral service at noon and reception to follow on Friday, December 16, 2022, at St. George's Episcopal Church, 5520 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to GiGi's Playhouse, Towards Independence, or your local quilting society. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

