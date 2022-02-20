HIXON, Janet K.



Of Springfield, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 4:55 am at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born March 27, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Schaefer) Hatfield. She retired as Office Manager for Dr. Sagar in 2003. Janet was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and confidant. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, trips to the beach and casino, and was an avid shopper. Survivors include her daughters Kim (Tim) Centivany of Sandusky, and Susan (Dan) Kelly |of Springfield; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Christopher,



Daniel, and Megan; one great-granddaughter Veleina; one brother, Dick (Kathy) Hatfield; one brother-in-law Pete (Joy) Hixon, sisters-in-law Sonnie and Carolyn Hixon; numerous



nieces, nephews and cousins; and several close friends who were all special to her. She was preceded in death by her



loving husband Kenny of forty years, twin sons, Timothy and Michael, a brother Mike Hatfield and a special Aunt and Uncle John and Mary Smith. The family would like to thank special niece Waleka Hetico, sister-in-law Kathy Hatfield and the staff at Forest Glen for the loving care given to Janet. Visitation will be held from 9:15am to 10:15am on Tuesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.

