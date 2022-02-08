Hamburger icon
HLAVINKA, Julia Beth

Age 64, of Dayton, passed away January 31, 2022. She was born March 23, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Jim

Edmondson and Pearl Edmondson, who survives. In addition to her mother, Julia is survived by her husband of 31 years, Steve Hlavinka; sister, Candy Wolfenberger (Tony); niece,

Tammy Wolfenberger; nephew, Jeremiah Wolfenberger; great-niece, Tonya Stunich; great-nephews: Jason Edmondson and Billy Connelly. Julia was a wonderful woman with a huge heart. She was always putting others ahead of herself. At her request, there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Julia or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

