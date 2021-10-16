HOBBS, Lucille

HOBBS, Minister Lucille



79, of Dayton, OH, and Hartford, CT, beloved wife for 33 years of the late Rev. Artice Lee Hobbs I, went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, October 7, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home. Lucille was born May 3, 1942, in Memphis, TN. She was the oldest daughter of the late Rev. Napoleon and Jimmie Lee (Parsley) Blake. She accepted Christ at an early age under her father's leadership and lived a life that honored her Lord and Savior Jesus. Preceded in death, also, by her brother,



Charlie Turner; sisters, Beverly Blake-Payne, Carrie Mae



Turner; beloved daughter, Arlene Hobbs. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her children, Mechelle Hobbs-Warner (William), Renelle Hobbs, Artice Lee Hobbs, II (Danielle), Johnnie M. Russell (Eric Collins), Ernest Lee Payne, Natalie R. Payne; brothers, Clyde Blakely (Laura), Robert Sr., Kenneth Sr., Markus Sr., Brandon and Ashtan Blake; sisters, Rubystein Hawkins-Woodley, Antwanette Jones (Demarius), Angelique Harvey (Barry), Ashley Blake, Ashia Cooper-Colquitt



(Jonathan); 15 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Monday, October 18, at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 10-11 am. (Mask Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

