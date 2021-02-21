HOBERTY, Gary Allan



79, of New Carlisle, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 18, 2021. He was born April 27, 1941, at home in New Carlisle, the son of the late Calvin and Mary Hoberty. Gary went to Northwestern and farmed all his life. He was known for the straightest rows without technology. Gary was well respected by the community, all of his neighbors and dearly loved by his family. He is survived by his wife of 32 years Donna Hoberty; children Doug (Ann) Hoberty, Tim (Julie) Hoberty, Susan (Brian) Kramer, Becky (Duane) Moore, Christy Cottrell and Amy (Joseph) Backus; sisters Linda Carder and Shirley Peterson; 17 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends. The funeral service to honor Gary will be Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 2:00 PM with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The family would like to thank all his farming friends and has appreciated all the thoughts and prayers from the community. Memorial contributions may be made to Lawrenceville Church of God. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



