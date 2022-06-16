HOBERTY, Rodney Leroy



Rodney Leroy Hoberty, 56, of Springfield, passed away June 11, 2022, at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born October 14, 1965, in Springfield, son of the late James and Janine (Adkins) Hoberty. Survivors include his children, Dessa Jones, Ryan (Halley) Seibert, Christopher Seibert, Maggie Seibert, and Lyndee Marquez; grandchildren, Hailey, Skylynn, and Shawn Hill and Blakely Lockard; siblings, Jimmy Hoberty and Julie Hoberty; and mother of his children, Sherry Alspaugh. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm, Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

