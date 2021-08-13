HOBSON, Barbara Ellen



Barbara Ellen Hobson of West Milton/Tipp City, age 84, passed away on August 11, 2021. Barbara was born on October 4, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Roy and Esther (Bare) Landis. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Joe Hobson, and siblings Betty Albaugh and brother Robert. She will be forever missed and remembered by her children, Kenneth (Kelli) Hobson of Brookville and Keith (Elizabeth) Hobson of Geneva, Illinois, and grandchildren Rebecca Arlene and Ruth Hobson of Brookville and Chenoa, Jacob, Sierra, and Joelle Hobson of Geneva, Illinois, as well as extended family, nieces and nephews.



Barbara loved to sing, both in her Milton-Union High School choir, and also in the choir at Potsdam United Methodist Church, where she attended and was active her entire life.



After working as a Clerk Inspector at NCR, she loved her role as a homemaker for her family, as well as her part-time job as an Avon Lady, involvement with the Merry Grandmothers' Club in West Milton and various charities. She enjoyed playing cards and games with family and friends, writing, and cross word puzzles.



Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Burial will follow at Mote Cemetery, Pittsburg. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday evening, August 13 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's honor to Potsdam United Methodist Church or Hospice of Dayton. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.

