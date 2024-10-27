Hobson, David Lee



David Lee Hobson passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio after a brief illness.



Born on October 17,1936, in Cincinnati to Winton Lee Hobson and Florence Todd Hobson, Dave grew up with his sisters, Martha and Susan. His father worked for the US Postal Service and died when Dave was in the eighth grade. He and his sisters were raised in the Bond Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati by his mother, an elementary school teacher, and her sister-in-law. He graduated from Withrow High School in Cincinnati, Ohio Wesleyan University and The Ohio State University College of Law.



He met the love of his life, Carolyn, at Ohio Wesleyan and, after marrying on December 20,1958, they were inseparable throughout their 65+ years together. Their marriage blessed them with three children whom they raised in Springfield, Ohio.



Dave served in the Air National Guard and was called up to active duty during the Berlin Wall Crisis. In 1965 he moved his family to Springfield, Ohio to work at the Kissell Company and later for several commercial real estate companies in association with Howard Noonan and Martin Levine, who served as mentors throughout his life. He was a member of Rotary International, a 33rd Degree Mason, and remained active in his college fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon-all experiences that instilled in him a compassion to help others and the value of community service.



At the age of 46 Dave brought his business acumen developed in commercial real estate and his commitment to community involvement to the Ohio Senate where he served for eight years. During his service, his peers elected him to the leadership positions of Majority Whip and President Pro Tempore.



In the Ohio Senate, his work focused on health and human services. He led the effort to enact the first state law in the nation to provide support to people diagnosed and living with HIV and AIDS, helped increase state resources for Alzheimer's Disease and spearheaded reforms to the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities.



In 1990, Dave was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he represented Ohio's 7th Congressional District until his retirement in 2009. During his nine terms in Congress, he gained a reputation as a pragmatic and bipartisan lawmaker, committed to fiscal responsibility and a strong national defense. He served as the second-ranking member of the House Budget Committee and helped lead efforts in 1998 to balance the federal budget for the first time since 1969. He also served as a key member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, where he chaired the Military Construction and Energy and Water Development subcommittees. In these positions Dave championed improvements in housing for military personnel and their families around the world, improved technology for members of the Armed Forces and led new investments in commercial and recreational waterways, the Florida Everglades restoration and natural resources conservation across the country.



Some of Dave's most notable achievements were on behalf of Springfield Air National Guard Base, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland and the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. His leadership also helped establish the D-Day Visitors Center at the American Cemetery in Normandy, France, and in recognition of these and other contributions, Dave was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame and the Dayton Region's Walk of Fame. Additionally, Wright-Patterson AFB named a street "Hobson Way" in his honor, Clark State College named its Beavercreek center "Dave Hobson Hall" and several universities bestowed him honorary degrees.



Beyond his legislative accomplishments, Dave was known for his humility, integrity, and kindness, all of which he expressed in his careful dedication and attention to constituent service and being accessible to the people of his district.



Dave is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn (Alexander) of 65 years, children Susan (Jeff) Nunner, Lynn (Jay) Foran and Doug (Stephanie) Hobson; grandchildren Katherine, Alexander (Summer) and Samuel Nunner, Whitney (Alex) Fagan, Jameson, Callan and Brennan Foran, and Evan Hobson; great-grandchildren Ryker, Declan and Finn Fagan, sisters Martha Lampe and Susan Hoerner, and a loving nephew and nieces.



A memorial service celebrating Dave's life and legacy will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 11:00 am at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 East High Street, Springfield Ohio. The service will be livestreamed on the High St. United Methodist Church's You Tube channel.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Springfield Foundation, c/o the Dave and Carolyn Hobson Charitable Fund, 333 N. Limestone Street, Suite 201, Springfield OH 45503-4250, www.springfieldfoundation.org



In honor of Dave's life, the family hopes that you will be inspired to carry forth his mission of helping people and bringing together others for positive solutions for all.



The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com