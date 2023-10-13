Hobson, Valerie Elaine



Valerie Elaine Hobson passed away on September 28, 2023 at MVH. She was born in Dayton, Ohio June 24, 1951 to the late William and Thelma (Walker) Hobson. She leaves to Cherish her memory daughter, Toni Jackson; son, Todd Jackson; Grand Children: Dariaun Redd, ReVaun Lucas, Raunae Lloyd, Tozene Jackson, Tozua Jackson, Darion Yarbrough, Sumauri Garrett, and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Siblings: Betty Sistrunk, Vincent Hobson. She was preceded in death by her brother Edwin Hobson Sr. Valerie was a 1969 graduate of Dunbar High School. Her professional career was spent in banking in the Dayton area. She was a member of Aspire church. Valeries memorial service will be held on October 21 at 1:30pm at Revival Center Ministries at 3011 Oakridge Dr. Dayton 45417.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com