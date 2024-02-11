Hochwalt, Sharon Mae



HOCHWALT, Sharon Mae age 87 of West Carrollton, passed on Friday February 2, 2024. Sharon loved to watch her son, son-in-law and grandkids play football and wrestle and her granddaughter perform cheering, dance recitals and competitions. Sharon loved dancing and going out to eat on Saturday nights. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband John E. Hochwalt in 2022 and granddaughter Mandy Nichole Jaynes. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Bruce and Denise Hochwalt, daughter and son-in-law Joy and Phil Jaynes, grandchildren Eric and Becky Jaynes and Amber and Eric Martinez, great-grandchildren Colt and Wyatt Jaynes and Katie Katharina Jayne Martinez. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL., Memphis TN 38105 in Sharon's memory. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.



